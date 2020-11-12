The Chamber of Commerce and businesses around Williston are preparing for this year's Holiday Lights Tour, which will kick off with the traditional lighting of Harmon Park.
The chamber announced in October that in lieu of a parade, they would be organizing a Holiday Lights Tour, inviting local businesses and organizations to decorate outside their offices, shops, restaurants or parking lots, or park their usual parade float in front of their business.
The tour takes place on Nov. 27, starting with the lighting of thousands of Christmas lights in Harmon Park at 6 p.m. The lights are usually turned on after the parade, but the chamber wanted to switch things up for this year's tour.
"It is a little earlier than usual, but as many people will be driving around to check out and vote for their favorite decorated business, we thought it would be nice to have them on for the whole night." chamber Events Manager Caitlyn Holland told the Williston Herald.
From 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. the public is invited to drive around town and check out all the lights, decorations and displays and vote for their favorites. The community can access a map of participating businesses, courtesy of Williams County. Voting closes Nov. 28, but businesses will leave their displays up throughout the holiday season.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Chamber has come up with many unique outside-the-box ideas to keep the community engaged while remaining safe. The Holiday Lights Tour is one more example of the Chamber's commitment to keeping events alive, while keeping businesses and residents safe.
"We are trying to continue to be socially responsible during the continuation of the pandemic," Holland explained. "For the past 26 years, the Holiday Lights Parade has been a major Christmas tradition for the Williston community and that is not something we want to miss out on. While it is quite a bit different this year, we are doing what we can to ensure Williston maintains its Christmas spirit. While a parade lasts only for a night, most of the displays at participated businesses will be up for everyone to see for the entire season and we think that’s a nice way to try to make up for missing out on the parade this year."
To access the Holiday Lights Tour map and vote for your favorite displays, visit www.willistonchamber.com