The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been postponed until May 11-13, 2021. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the conference was originally rescheduled for September 2020. Due to continued travel restrictions around the country, as well as internationally, the conference will be postponed until next year.
“We are committed to bringing the best value to our conference attendees and exhibitors, and selecting the right date to maximize attendance and participation is crucial to making this conference a success,” said Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council president. “While things are open and moving in North Dakota, we understand that our industry members across the country are still facing travel constraints. We are excited to host the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference next May, and looking forward to bringing our industry together.”
“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our attendees, speakers, and exhibitors and will continue to monitor the situation and follow official guidance as we move forward with this new date,” Ness said. “We appreciate the patience of our conference participants as we navigate this uncertainty.”
In a news release, the organization wrote it was excited to be hosting this event in 2021 and looks forward to bringing it to Bismarck in the safest way possible. Organizers are working with experts to ensure a COVID-safe conference, including planning for social distancing, frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas, and daily temperature checks. We will monitor the changing environment in the coming months to ensure the safety of all attendees.
For more information visit: www.wbpcnd.org or call: 701-223-6380