Williston, ND - Williston Auto partners, David Billion and Pat Murphy, have contributed $15,000 to support recovery and relief efforts in northwest North Dakota through the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation’s (NWNDCF’s) Relief Fund. The Relief Fund, established in late March, has already invested over $65,000 in worthwhile organizations and efforts.
“We believe in supporting the communities in which we work,” remarked David Billion. “We are so happy to partner with the Community Foundation as they provide much-needed funding throughout northwest North Dakota.”
Established in late March, the NWNDCF Relief Fund was created to support communities and nonprofits as they deal with the myriad of issues posed by low oil and gas commodity prices and the COVID-19 virus. The Relief Fund is providing support to verified nonprofits, community organizations, and volunteer groups that are directly addressing the needs of those affected including:
Increasing access to food;
Supporting human services and healthcare; and
Catalyzing organizations supporting individuals and families to self-quarantine.
“It is so important that we support individuals and families in need during this unprecedented time,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors. “We are incredibly appreciative of the gift from Williston Auto so we can continue to get resources into the hands of organizations doing great work across northwest North Dakota.”
Individuals seeking to support the efforts of the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.