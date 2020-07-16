The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday, July 16, that it was canceling Rockin Ribfest, which was scheduled for July 25 in downtown Williston.

"The health and safety of our community, our volunteers, and staff is our number one

priority," a news release from the chamber read. "The recent surge of COVID-19 cases, as well as, a recent potential exposure to the Chamber Staff has led us to make the decision that we cannot provide a safe and socially distant environment at this event."

The chamber is considering opportunities for other events later in the fall.

The following businesses and groups had sponsored Rockin Ribfest:

VRKade

Oneok

KLE Construction

American State Bank & Trust

City of Williston

Midco

Re/Max Bakken Realty

Ryan Motors

Creedence Energy Services

Williston Professional Firefighters Local

3743

G&G Garbage

