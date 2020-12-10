Every year, the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that have made a difference in the community. This year, the chamber is taking the awards digital due to the ongoing pandemic.
The awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to the community through engagement, advocacy and leadership. The chamber has been presenting the awards for over 25 years, honoring those who who've made significant strives in leadership, agriculture, and community engagement. The awards ceremony will be held virtually on Feb. 12 on the chamber's website and Facebook page.
"The chamber has been awarding outstanding community and business leaders at this event since 1994," President Rachel Lordemann told the Williston Herald. "There are so many people in our community who selflessly give of their time and talents to make Williston a better place to live and work, and who positively represent and promote Williston throughout their industries and across the state."
The chamber will present the following Annual Awards:
Williston Leadership Award
This individual or organization has taken a leadership role within their organization, neighborhood or community, and encouraged the growth and development of others. The recipient will have demonstrated willingness to grow and learn, while helping influence others to make a positive impact in our community.
Community Engagement Award
Recipient best represents the values of community engagement through participation in events and committees in both chamber and non-chamber activities. It is presented to an individual or organization in the Williston area for outstanding volunteer service and positive influence throughout the year.
Generation Next Award
The recipient of this award represents the future of the Williston business community. Recipient will be a young professional who has emerged as a business leader; demonstrating excellence, creativity and initiative in his or her career and community. The recipient of this award should be between the ages of 21-35.
E. Ward Koeser Advocacy Award
The recipient of this award will have demonstrated leadership traits and qualities in the policy and government arenas at the local, state or federal levels. This individual or organization supports the core values of the chamber and is involved in the advocacy efforts to support a growing Williston business community.
Champion of Agriculture Award
This award recognizes an individual or business who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agricultural community. Recipient will have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry in the MonDak Region through stewardship of land and livestock, advocacy, application of technology, or development of new products, methods, or ideas.
Chamber Connector Award
Recipient best represents the values of networking and connecting chamber membership with the community. This individual or organization stands out as an ambassador for the chamber and the Williston Area, participates in chamber events, and adopts the chamber’s principles throughout community.
Distinguished Western Star Award
The Western Star award is presented to an individual in the Williston area for promoting Williston as a great place in which to live and work through personal and professional efforts over a period of time. This individual shall exemplify a positive attitude toward our city and be recognized for his/her constant efforts to promote our people and resources. It is the highest award presented by the chamber.
The award nomination form can be found at www.willistonchamber.com.
The chamber will also be holding it's annual auction online from Feb. 5 to 12. More details forthcoming. For more information on the annual awards and auction call 701-577-6000 or email wchamber@willistonchamber.com.