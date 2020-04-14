The Federal Aviation Administration announced that over $85 million in airport aid would be awarded to 53 airports in North Dakota to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including $1.3 million to Williston Basin International Airport.
The grant funding is part of the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide relief to families, workers, and businesses.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments. Locally, Williston Basin International Airport will receive around $1.3 million in emergency funding.
“With our facility and this grant in particular, it’s based off of two different areas,” Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. “This specific grant will be based off of enplanements, passengers flying out of our facility, and also our debt service payments as reported in 2018.”
Dudas said those funds will help cover that loss of revenue that comes from the drop in enplanements and passenger travel through XWA and ensure that any operational expenses are also taken care of. The FAA is encouraging airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.
Additionally, Dudas noted that the CARES Act is providing funds to increase the Federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded for Airport Improvement Programs and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Dudas said that this would include XWA’s crosswind runway project, which has an estimated cost of over $11 million.
“We previously had anticipated a 90 percent funding from the FAA for that project, and now they have been given approval to fund those projects 100 percent.” Dudas explained. “We’re awaiting further communication from the FAA on exactly when that will be put into place, but we are anticipating no city costs associated with the construction of that runway this year, which is going to be really beneficial for us operationally.”
Dudas presented the bid proposal the the city at the Tuesday, April 14 meeting of the Williston City Commission. Dudas received approval from the city to award the construction bid to Northern Improvement Inc., approval to Muth Electric Inc. for runway electrical construction and approval to Burns & McDonnell to provide on-site construction monitoring services for the crosswind runway. All were approved by the commission, contingent upon receiving the federal funding.