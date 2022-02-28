The Centers for Disease Control has changed its methodology for recommending masks, and tit has put a lot more communities in the no-mask territory, including Williams and McKenzie Counties.
Both counties are green on the CDC’s new map, for low risk. At that level, the CDC’s recommendation is to remain up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and to get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
At medium risk, which is yellow on the map, individuals who are at high risk for severe illness are additionally advised to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they should wear a mask and take other precautions.
Masks are recommended for the general public only if they land in the high-risk category, which is orange on the map. That precautions is in addition to those recommended for both green and yellow levels.
To formulate its new recommendations, the CDC looked at hospital admissions and capacity along with transmission rates. The new guidelines means 70 percent of the country no longer needs to wear a mask in public spaces.
Counties with fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people are considered to have “low” COVID-19 community levels if they also have fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or less than 10 percent of staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients on average in the past week.
The status bumps up to medium level if there are 10 to 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or between 10 to 14.9 percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients on average in the past week.
A county with 20 or more COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 or 15 percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients on average in the past week will be considered high-risk and the general public is asked to wear a mask in public indoor spaces.
The new guidelines do not affect mask rules that were still in effect on airplanes or other mass transit options in February. That order is set to expire March 18.
The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents thousands of American flight attendants, has said it expects the Transportation Security Administration to extend the mask mandate beyond March 18, but airlines have not had much to say about it.
The fine for refusing to wear a mask at an airport is from $500 to $1,000 for first-time offenders and rises to $1,000 to $3,000 for repeat offenders.
Children under age 2 and those with disabilities are exempt.
Evusheld users need another dose
The Food and Drug Administration is advising those who have received a dose of Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody drug against COVID-19, to get an additional dose as soon as possible.
The Emergency Use Authorization has been revised based on data showing that the drug may be less active against Omicron subvarients.
Evusheld supplies are very limited and have been primarily aimed at immunocompromised individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. It’s also an option for individuals who were advised not to get a vaccine due to a severe reaction to a CoVID-19 vaccine or its components.
Long-COVID remains rare in children
Data is showing that Long-COVID in children remains extremely rare. Long-COVID is the term given to a range of persistent problems after COVID-19 infection, including fatigue, cough, problems sleeping, brain fog and other symptoms.
In one of the studies, which was published in the Lancet, 97 percent of children ages 5 to 11 recovered completely from COVID-19 infection within four weeks. In the remaining, small group who had lengthier bothersome symptoms after four weeks, most had fully recovered by eight weeks.