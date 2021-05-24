The U.S. has given out nearly 300 million doses of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that 25 states and the District of Columbia have vaccinated at least 50% of their adult population.

Nationwide, the percentage of adults fully vaccinated is 49.6%.

Here's a look at national, state and local vaccination numbers:

285,720,856: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered nationwide

583,203: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Dakota

13,319: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Williams County

4,128: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in McKenzie County

1,397: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Divide County

130,014,178: Number of fully vaccinated people nationwide

268,060: Number of fully vaccinated people in North Dakota

6,370: Number of fully vaccinated people in Williams County

1,866: Number of fully vaccinated people in McKenzie County

690: Number of fully vaccinated people in Divide County

39.2%: Percent of fully vaccinated people nationwide

44.9%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in North Dakota

16.9%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in Williams County

12.4%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in McKenzie County

30.5%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in Divide County

Tags

Load comments