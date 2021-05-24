The U.S. has given out nearly 300 million doses of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that 25 states and the District of Columbia have vaccinated at least 50% of their adult population.
Nationwide, the percentage of adults fully vaccinated is 49.6%.
Here's a look at national, state and local vaccination numbers:
285,720,856: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered nationwide
583,203: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Dakota
13,319: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Williams County
4,128: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in McKenzie County
1,397: Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Divide County
130,014,178: Number of fully vaccinated people nationwide
268,060: Number of fully vaccinated people in North Dakota
6,370: Number of fully vaccinated people in Williams County
1,866: Number of fully vaccinated people in McKenzie County
690: Number of fully vaccinated people in Divide County
39.2%: Percent of fully vaccinated people nationwide
44.9%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in North Dakota
16.9%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in Williams County
12.4%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in McKenzie County
30.5%: Percent of fully vaccinated people in Divide County