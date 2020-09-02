A third Williams County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A woman in her 90s from Williams County was one of three COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, Sept. 2. The others were a man in his 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. All three had underlying health conditions.

In all, 148 people in North Dakota have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, death certificates for 118 list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 23 list another primary cause of death and seven are still pending.

COVID-19 By the Numbers

5,786 – Total Tests from Yesterday

479,468 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

265 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

12,267 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.58% – Daily Positivity Rate

2,285 – Total Active Cases

132 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday

9,834 – Total recovered since pandemic began

66 – Currently Hospitalized

3 – New Deaths

148 – Total deaths since pandemic began

