A third Williams County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
A woman in her 90s from Williams County was one of three COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, Sept. 2. The others were a man in his 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. All three had underlying health conditions.
In all, 148 people in North Dakota have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, death certificates for 118 list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 23 list another primary cause of death and seven are still pending.
COVID-19 By the Numbers
5,786 – Total Tests from Yesterday
479,468 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
265 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
12,267 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
4.58% – Daily Positivity Rate
2,285 – Total Active Cases
132 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday
9,834 – Total recovered since pandemic began
66 – Currently Hospitalized
3 – New Deaths
148 – Total deaths since pandemic began