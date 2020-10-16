A woman in her 80s from Williams County was among 18 people the state listed Friday, Oct. 16, as having died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in Williams County to 11. Statewide the total is 388.
Williams County posted another 35 cases on Friday, Oct. 16 and another 25 on Thursday, Oct. 15. That brings the county’s active case count to 249. It was 247 on Thursday.
Of those active cases, 232 occurred in the past seven days. The active case count per 10,000 remains steady at 70.
Statewide, North Dakota identified 877 more cases of COVID-19 and listed 546 recoveries, adding a net 300 people to the total number of active cases, which now totals 5,247.
Out of those, 148 people are hospitalized with more serious symptoms from the disease.
BY THE NUMBERS
9,226 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
747,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
877 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
30,517 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
10.01% – Daily Positivity Rate**
5,247 Total Active Cases
+300 Individuals from yesterday
546 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (465 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
24,882 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
148 – Currently Hospitalized
+10 - Individuals from yesterday
18 – New Deaths*** (388 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
• Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
• Women in her 60s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
• Barnes County - 4
• Benson County – 15
• Billings County - 1
• Bottineau County – 3
• Bowman County – 2
• Burleigh County - 108
• Cass County – 223
• Divide County - 3
• Dunn County – 3
• Eddy County – 3
• Foster County – 3
• Grand Forks County – 113
• Grant County – 1
• Griggs County - 1
• Hettinger County – 2
• Kidder County – 1
• LaMoure County – 2
• Logan County – 1
• McHenry County - 8
• McKenzie County – 12
• McLean County - 13
• Mercer County - 16
• Morton County – 29
• Mountrail County – 13
• Nelson County - 2
• Oliver County – 4
• Pembina County - 6
• Pierce County - 1
• Ramsey County – 22
• Ransom County – 5
• Richland County – 12
• Rolette County - 6
• Sargent County – 2
• Sheridan County - 3
• Sioux County – 7
• Slope County - 1
• Stark County – 26
• Stutsman County – 21
• Towner County - 3
• Traill County - 12
• Walsh County - 10
• Ward County – 116
• Wells County - 3
• Williams County – 35