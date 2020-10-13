A woman in her 80s from Williams County was among 12 people North Dakota listed on Tuesday, Oct. 13 as having died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in Williams County to 10. Statewide, it’s 357.
Williams County added 15 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its active case count, according to state figures for Tuesday, Oct. 13. That brings the total number of active cases to 259, 226 of which were confirmed in the past seven days. The rate per 10,000 dropped eight points to 73.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williams County since the pandemic began is 1,468.
BY THE NUMBERS
5,452 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
723,102 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
517 – Positive Individuals from Monday, Oct. 12
28,245 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
10.13% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,600 Total Active Cases
+54 Individuals from Monday, Oct. 12
442 – Individuals Recovered (277 with a recovery date of Monday, Oct. 12 ****)
23,288 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
158 – Currently Hospitalized
+0 - Individuals from Monday, Oct. 12
12 – New Deaths*** (357 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
• Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 70s from Walsh County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 100s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
• Adams County – 2
• Barnes County - 5
• Benson County – 2
• Bottineau County – 4
• Burleigh County - 109
• Cass County – 160
• Dickey County – 5
• Divide County - 4
• Dunn County – 2
• Eddy County – 1
• Emmons County - 3
• Foster County – 10
• Grand Forks County – 37
• Grant County - 1
• Griggs County – 2
• Hettinger County – 2
• McIntosh County - 2
• McKenzie County – 5
• McLean County - 6
• Mercer County - 4
• Morton County – 32
• Mountrail County – 10
• Nelson County - 6
• Oliver County – 3
• Pembina County – 2
• Pierce County - 1
• Ramsey County – 5
• Ransom County – 3
• Richland County – 2
• Rolette County - 4
• Sargent County – 2
• Sioux County - 10
• Stark County – 5
• Stutsman County – 15
• Towner County – 1
• Traill County - 7
• Walsh County - 6
• Ward County – 20
• Wells County - 2
• Williams County – 15