Williams County and Williston voted unanimously to formalize an emergency COVID-19 coalition to address the rising coronavirus case numbers in Williams County.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force puts Williams County in the red zone based on its number of cases and the positivity rate for its testing. North Dakota, meanwhile, has it in the yellow zone for moderate risk — But Gov. Doug Burgum warned on Wednesday, Sept. 23, that he is considering moving it to orange, which would come with restrictions such as the closure of personal care shops like salons.
At the meeting, Wednesday Sept. 23, Williston Mayor Howard Klug pushed back on social media disinformation that suggested the joint meeting between the county and city was being held to close businesses.
That is the exact opposite of what he and other city officials want to do, the mayor said.
“We don’t want to go back to April and May when our restaurants were closed, our bars were closed, our salons were closed, and our stores were closed,” he said.
But avoiding that is going to take the help of the community, Klug said, adding that this includes wearing masks — to a crowd with many unmasked faces in the room.
“I would strongly urge mask use in the city of Williston, especially if you go someplace where you cannot keep your social distance,” the mayor said.
It is more vital than ever, Klug added, given that there is no longer any federal assistance available to businesses that must shut down.
The prospects for any federal coronavirus help for shut-down businesses seems dim right now, with an election 41 days away and partisanship continuing at an all-time high.
Before the meeting Wednesday, Klug said the city would be canceling special event permits and alcohol permits, and would not be issuing more until the county’s numbers decrease.
“We are trying to stay out of orange,” Klug told the Williston Herald. “We have canceled all the special events, we have notified the people that have events; we’re not going to issue anything else until we can get back to a more moderate level.”
Klug said the city was drafting an emergency declaration, which should be acted on at the joint city and county commission meeting this afternoon. He added that the meeting would address cancellation of events hosted by city entities, such as the Downtowners Association and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. While Klug said the city had no control over other outside events, he strongly encouraged those hosting them to be mindful and continue to follow safety protocols set forth by the Department of Health, including the wearing of masks.
“I think this emergency declaration this afternoon will take care of the buildings within the City of Williston; that’s including the fairground buildings and the ARC and some of those other buildings we really don’t have control over. But if we say that there’s no liquor or catering involved in these buildings, that should limit what gatherings there can be,” he said.
Williams County Commissioner Steve Kemp, meanwhile, pointed out that many of the elected people in the room are themselves business owners.
“We are going to do everything we possibly can to keep businesses open,” he said. “Why would we do anything different? We have zero motivation to shut everything down.”
Kemp expressed disappointment with those attending the meeting but not wearing masks.
“If you notice, I’m wearing a mask,” he told them, adding, “all we are asking for is a little participation. We all have to do our part.”
Kemp told the Williston Herald after the meeting that he was dismayed to see such a large contingency of people sitting next to each other not wearing masks.
“And that is why we are struggling,” He said.
Kemp said the committee that was formalized by the city and Williams County has actually already been meeting, but now it will pull in officials from the various political subdivisions and work together to avoid moving into the state’s orange zone, which would come with more restrictions than yellow and could potentially put some businesses out of business permanently.
“It’s an effort to drive some awareness,” Kemp said. “All we are asking people to do is wear a mask. Let’s get this thing under control so we can stay open. So we can get back to the new normal.”
Kemp said the group will enlist trusted professionals who live in Williams County to help fight misinformation circulating online about mask use in general, and also to try and help people understand better what they need to do to keep Williams County businesses open.
“We are hovering on the edge of orange right now,” he said. “We are begging the population to follow what the vast majority of medical experts and professionals are telling us to do. The CDC last week said mask wearing could be more effective than a vaccine. All we have to do is what the experts tell us. I’m no medical expert, but I’m going to listen to what the CDC tells us.”
On Wednesday, the Williams Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it was closing its office and suspending in-person events until Williams County was again in the green, or low-risk, category. The staff is accepting scheduled appointments only. Ribbon cuttings will continue, but masks will be required to attend.
The start of the 2020-21 Leadership Williston class will be postponed and the fall 2020 Membership Drive is being transitioned to online. The Women in Leadership conference schedule for Nov. 19 and 20 will be a virtual event as planned.
Also on Wednesday, Williston Economic Development announced it was canceling the 1 Million Cups event that had been scheduled for Oct. 7.
Williston Herald reporter Mitch Melberg contributed to this story.