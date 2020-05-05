Williams County has applied for reimbursement of $81,765 in expenses related to COVID-19 from Federal Cares Act funding, but it is just a portion of what the county has spent to date.
Finance Officer Kristi Hanson told commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 5, that the amount submitted was what could be documented at this time. Receipts are still outstanding for some of the devices the county has purchased for employees to work remotely.
Those expenses could still be reimbursed, if there is another round of funding at a later date.
The expenses are being submitted for CARES Act reimbursement by the North Dakota Association of Counties, which received a total of $1.04 million in COVID-19 expenses from counties in the state.
Hanson said Williams County is also completing the enrollment process for FEMA grants.
A timeline for that is not yet known, and the county does not yet have any qualifying expenses for that program.
Williams County Commissioners decided to extend the deadline Dec. 31 of this year to use up funds from last year’s Frost Law grants, which were awarded in June 2019.
Ordinarily, Townships must use the funds in the year they are received, but a number weren’t able to use ther funding, amid excess moisture in the summer and fall.
Commissioners also tabled a pipeline easement requested by ONEOK amid discussion with a subcontractor about reimbursement for at least some of the costs to repair County Road 6.
Williams County Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson said the road was completely destroyed by the continuous traffic on it to string pipe for the project.
“We had to haul in three days worth of crushed concrete to fix up the road, there were so many blown out spots,” he said.
The road is still drying out, he added, and will likely remain closed until at least Thursday.
Nelson said the company has indicated they are going to work with the county on the matter, and is supposed to have a figure for him sometime Tuesday.
Going forward, Nelson said the companies will designate a haul route, which the county can inspect prior to work beginning. That way, everyone will know what the condition of the road is before work begins.
Nelson also reported, on an unrelated matter, that CSI is beginning road work on the next 9 miles of the County Road 8 project in mid-May, from the 13-mile corner going west 9 miles.
The county is still waiting on Corps permits for County Road 9 and 10, and a bid opening is scheduled May 12 for County Road 19.
• Approved modification of the JE Dunn contract to reflect deferment of two projects related to the Joint Communications Center.
• Heard reports that hiring has begun for two new NDSU positions, Parent Educator 2 and Food and Nutrition Program Agent. An ag agent was meanwhile hired last month and starts in June.
• Approved a zone change to rural residential for 9 acres of an 80-acre and 8 acres of a 196-acre tract, both in the West Bank Township. Both requests were made by Ed Rintamaki.
• Approved a zone change requested by Kendra Karg for 8 acres of a 160-acre parcel in West Bank Township.
• Approved zone changes from rural residential to urban residential for Missouri Meadows Estates Subdivision in Pherrin Township and the Muddy Valley Subdivision in Stony Creek.