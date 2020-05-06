Williams County will be following the state of North Dakota’s lead and opening most of its campground facilities for the summer beginning on Friday, May 8.
“They are already open for day use,” Williams County Parks Manager Jeremy Ludlum told the Williston Herald. “But starting Friday, they will be open for camping as well.”
Williams County normally would have opened its parks about two weeks ago, but it decided in mid-April to close them to camping due to COVID-19 — at about the same time as the state announced it was closing theirs.
Now that North Dakota’s state parks are all re-opening May 9 for no-service camping, except Little Missouri State Park, which won’t be open until May 21. Ludlum said the county will follow suit.
Similar to the state’s parameters, Williams County will keep communal areas like the fish-cleaning station at Black Tail Dam and the shower facilities closed until a later date.
“It’s early in the season, so it won’t detrimentally affect the campground,” Ludlum said. ‘We have four other campgrounds and none of them have showers. It’s the only one we have out of five campgrounds.”
Ludlum’s goal will be to have those facilities open by Memorial Day.
State officials, meanwhile, have announced there will be limited access to restrooms and comfort stations at state campgrounds. There will also be no multi-unit camping and limited access to concession and rental items. This is to protect visitors and staff and allow staff time to thoroughly clean high-traffic areas.
Ludlum said he is planning to have additional cleaning for the county’s campgrounds, with emphasis on touch points like door handles and railings, similar to guidelines state parks are using for the season.
Ludlum said his department has been able to continue much of its work despite COVID-19, since a lot of what needs to be done is outdoors and thus amenable to social distancing.
Work completed so far has included cleaning driftwood from the beach at Little Egypt, working on trails at Springbrook, and adding sand to beaches at Blacktail and Springbrook.