As COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb around both the state and the region, Williams County has put in place a mask requirement for employees and members of the public going into county buildings.
The Williams County Commission passed a resolution earlier this year making masks strongly recommended when in county buildings. Other steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 were moving employee work spaces so everyone coule stay 6 feet or more apart.
During the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3, Helen Askim, director of Human Resources, Communications and GIS for Williams County, told the Williams County Board of Commissioners that a county department had been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 exposure.
“This has been my ongoing concern and I think the ongoing concern of this board,” Askim saod. “And that’s although we have lots of responsibilities as an employer, and I’m not talking about you all as elected officials and community leaders. But as an employer we have a responsibility to keep doing the stuff that the public is expecting us to do. Unfortunately, if we have an entire department that can’t work due to a COVID-19 exposure that was preventable, then we aren’t doing our job.”
The department that had to close has been able to work from home, but that has required work from the county IT department and from other employees.
“I did say that I would like you to rethink better how we’re dealing with our employees when it comes to masking,” Askim said. “And it isn’t just wearing a mask. We’re asking staff at work to do everything they can to remain healthy. So we’ve taken a whole bunch of steps to keep our employees healthy, to keep the public they’re interacting with healthy and make sure we continue to operate government.”
The commission had left the specific policies up to department heads, and that has lead to different approaches.
“We have a number of departments that have implemented some protocols as it would relate to wearing masks, staying healthy, additional steps,” Askim said. “But we have some departments that have made no change to how they have typically worked. Unfortunately, what happens when we have a deptartment that’s meeting as a group together, sitting around a table together, not wearing masks, now they’re all out of work for 14 days and we have many other departments that must kick in to cover the work while they’re out.”
Askim said her department had settled on wearing masks whenever they were out of their office. While people hope they can wear masks less often than they should, they need to be aware of the consequences.
Askim told the commissioners that she had COVID-19 and was asymptomatic until she lost her sense of taste and smell. That experience made her think about her actions.
“What did I do in the last two days where I could have prevented passing it to someone if I had just tried a little harder?” she remembered asking.
Askim recommended that county employees be required to either stay 6 feet apart or wear a mask when out of their isolated work area.
Commissioner Cory Hanson moved to make that policy, and it passed 5-0.
The commission also dealt with whether to require masks from the general public.
The county has signs on the exterior doors of its buildings encouraging people to wear masks. Commission President Steve Kemp said changing the wording to requiring masks for the public made sense.
“We’re not arresting anyone for not wearing a mask,” he said.
Commissioner David Montgomery said in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 General Election, he’d see people walk in to the County Administration Building to vote carrying a mask in their hands waiting to see who else was wearing one.
Commissioner Barry Ramberg questioned whether saying masks were required instead of strongly suggested would change anything.
“If they’re required but we aren’t going to do anything about it, we’re not going to accomplish anything,” Ramberg said.
Kemp, however, said he had a different perspective.
“If we do one we have to do the other, otherwise we’re not doing much for our staff,” he said.
Hanson also made the motion to require masks from the public, which passed 5-0.
Gov. Doug Burgum has repeatedly resisted calls for a statewide mask requirement, instead focusing on personal responsibility and local control to increase mask wearing.
At his weekly news conference Thursday, Nov. 5, Burgum again focused on local mask rules, because that is where enforcement happens.
He also repeated that it’s important for each person to find a reason to wear a mask and help slow the spread of the disease. That would reduce pressure on hospitals and the health care system.
Burgum said he had a question for people asking for a mask mandate from the state, one that he said would have a larger impact than anything government could do.
“What are you going to do to help slow the spread?” Burgum asked.