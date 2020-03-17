Williams County has postponed one meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will offer remote access to another.
The Williams County Park Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been postponed until April 7 and the March 19 Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will have a teleconference attendance option.
Williams County buildings remain open to the public at this time, and staff are reporting to work as scheduled.
"Williams County is actively monitoring the ongoing global situation with COVID-19. At this time, there are no reported cases located within Williams County, however we encourage citizens to follow the information and guidance currently being provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the North Dakota Department of Health, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit for prevention and preparation," a statement from the county reads. "Within our capacity as county government and emergency management, we will support the Department of Health and the Health Unit with any preparation or response activities as needed and when called upon."
Multiple departments have made changes in response to the novel coronavirus that is causing sickness worldwide.
Effective March 13t the NDSU Extension, which includes Williams County 4-H, has suspended all face-to-face events until April 5.
Effective March 13 at 5:30 p.m., the Williams County Correctional Center has suspended all volunteer activity and programming until further notice and onsite visitation has been closed. Any call to the Sheriff’s Office that is determined to be a non-emergency will be handled via phone or email. In the event that face-to-face contact between a Deputy and the public is required, they may ask the individual(s) additional questions about their travel history and/or any respiratory symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat) they may be experiencing.
"As always, all of our public areas and office spaces receive thorough, routine cleanings for health and safety," the county statement reads. "Our Facilities staff is being extra vigilant in high traffic areas."
The county is asking employees experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue not to come to work. Citizens experiencing similar symptoms are asked not to visit public buildings.
Several Williams County services are provided online or by phone and the public is encouraged to utilize these services. If it is not critical that they visit the public buildings, then we ask that they refrain from doing so and instead or attend to business online.
• Contact staff and departments by phone (https://www.williamsnd.com/Directory)
• To pay property taxes, visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Property/
• To complete an Absentee ballot application, visit (https://vip.sos.nd.gov/absentee/Default.aspx)
• Remote inmate visitation using HomeWAV (https://www.homewav.com/) is encouraged
Williston Police Department announces changes
The Williston Police Department has instituted similar guidelines as the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
Officers will keep at least 6 feet between people and refrain from physical touch when possible. Some calls might be handled via phone, as well.
"Do not think that this will result in the Williston Police Department taking the call any less seriously or working less diligently," a news release from the department reads.
Depending on how the COVID-19 response goes, public access to the Law Enforcement Center may be restricted as an added measure. That would only be done to ensure the public's safety, the release notes.
There are resources available on the Williston Police Department website to make reports or get copies of paperwork.
The following things have been suspended until further notice:
- Citizen ride-alongs with officers.
- Police Department tours for citizens.
- Speaking engagements to large groups.
- Travel for business and officer’s training.
- In person large employee meetings.
"We want the public to know that we are reacting but not overreacting to these concerns, because while we want to be diligent in doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 we realize that we still have a duty to serve and protect the Williston community," the release reads. "We encourage our community members to stay informed on COVID-19."