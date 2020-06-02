Williams County, like the state, will be slow-rolling its own re-opening to a new normal. County facilities have been closed to the public except by appointment, but will reopen once again on June 15.
Williams County has remained operational since the pandemic began, but, like the state, locked its doors to the general public since March 16. Appointments were allowed on an as-needed basis, but individuals were encouraged to do as much business by phone or online as possible.
Director of Communications and GIS Helen Askim told Williams County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 2, that departments in general needed a couple more weeks before they could be ready to open the doors to the general public.
"We have some people working out of conference rooms," Askim said, indicating that was for social distancing purposes. "When we open, we are going to have to make some adjustments."
Commissioners unanimously approved a motion setting June 15 as the re-opening date. The normal hours of operation will remain the same as before the facilities were closed.
While members of the public will once again be able to attend public meetings in person, the Commission is going to continue to offer an option for virtual meetings for the foreseeable future.
“I firmly believe that there are a lot of people out there who are in that age bracket of begin highly susceptible to COVID-19,” Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery explained as he was making the motion setting the reopening date. “Until this thing goes away, we need to give opportunities for them to participate without being here in person.”
Commissioners also authorized Williams County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Kemp to sign forms certifying that all the rules have been followed related to reimbursements from the CARES Act for COVID-19.
The deadline for the county to turn in paperwork for its reimbursements is this week. It’s planning to submit $90,429 to the program.