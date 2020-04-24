For the board members of the two school districts that serve Williston, late April feels a lot like late September did.
The boards for Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 met Friday, April 24 to talk — again — about where District 8's high school students will go this fall.
After months of discussions, the boards agreed earlier this month to move forward with a plan that would have drawn money from District 8 and Williams County to add onto Williston High School. In the fall, a dispute over the cost of an addition, along with increasing enrollment, led to District 1 voting to no longer allow out-of-district students.
The agreement seemed to have solved that issued, but earlier this week, the Williams County Commission put that plan on hold because of dropping revenue from the gross production tax, the fee that oil companies pay instead of local property taxes.
That leaves the project up in the air and raised the question of where District 8's students would go. The boards had agreed to keep District 8 students enrolled even before the work started, but with the start of the project it was unclear if that deal would hold.
"It feels like we're in the exact same position as we were (last year)," board member Myles Fisher said.
He asked how much District 8 could afford to contribute. He pointed out that the board had recently voted not to move ahead with several expansion projects totaling about $6 million.
"I feel like we're back to the drawing board," Fisher said.
Board members from District 8 asked about keeping the deal in place for now.
District 8 board Vice President Chris Jundt asked about moving forward while the county figured out if it could fund the project.
Fisher backed that idea.
"I think that's our first priority," he said, "to give at least next year's seniors some kind of certainty."
Thomas Kalil, board vice president for District 1, said the District 8 board members had shown they were willing to work together.
"When your board is keeping faith with us, we should find a way to keep faith with you," he said. "I think we should agree to allow the tuition agreements for next year."
Heather Wheeler, a district 1 board member, said the situation at WHS next year could be a problem.
"I agree with everything that's been said so far," she said. "However, we're going to have a situation with the high school where there's going to be some overcrowding."
District 1 board member Cory Swint said he agreed the two districts had worked well together, but he wanted a guarantee of cooperation. He asked whether District 8 could contribute $3 million to the District 1 building fund.
If the county is able to contribute to the project, then that would be most of the money District 8 had agreed to pay for the project. If the county isn't able, Swint suggested District 8 might pay for the WHS addition.
Joanna Baltes, board president for District 1, said the two boards could hammer out details but should meet again next week to find a solution that works for both districts.
"I think our board is set on having a long-term solution, not another short term solution," she said.
District 8 board member Sarah Williams said it was important to come to an agreement soon because as of now, District 8 students aren't able to enroll in classes at WHS for next year.
"We need to get some kind of agreement on the table for these students," she said. "This isn't just a transaction of money, this is students and families we're talking about."