Williston, N.D., (March 31, 2020) – Today, Williams County Commission Chairman Steve Kemp signed a public health emergency declaration for Williams County in response to the ongoing local, national, and global COVID-19 situation. The declaration is in effect for 7 days and will be revisited during the April 7, 2020, regular Commission Meeting.
By declaring a local state of emergency, additional financial resources can be expended from the County’s emergency reserve fund as needed and the County will have increased flexibility for obtaining and securing resources for the COVID-19 response.
The declaration comes after weeks of mitigation by the County to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 by limiting access to its buildings and conducting government services over the phone, by email, and online and increasing cleaning efforts. “Williams County is committed to the health, well-being, and safety of its citizens” says Chairman Kemp.
Coinciding with the declaration, Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, will be activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and a Joint Information Center (JIC). The EOC will assist local first responders and agencies with developing and implementing emergency response plans and coordinating resources and equipment. The JIC will bring together government, health, and public safety stakeholders to share information related to COVID-19 and delivering messaging to the public. Both the EOC and the JIC will be operated remotely to abide by COVID-19 prevention guidelines.