Williston, N.D., (April 3, 2020) –Williams County buildings will remain closed until at least April 20, 2020, in an effort to prevent the spread of, and exposure to, COVID-19. A status update will be provided by 12 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
To ensure the continuity of county government services, employees will remain working and will be able to assist citizens by phone or email. Phone numbers and email addresses can be found at williamsnd.com and are posted on building doors.
Limited court proceedings will continue in the Williams County Courthouse. The public will be able to enter the building and speak with Security for more information. Individuals are advised to call ahead to the Clerk of Court (701-774-4374) for District Court, Juvenile Court (701-774-4371) or to Municipal Court (701-577-9900) to verify court schedules.
The Williston DMV is only able to respond to citizens via phone or email. Governor Burgum has waived expiration dates for motor vehicle registrations from March 1, 2020 until the declared disaster has ended.
Public meetings will be conducted via a virtual platform until further notice. Updates to meetings can be found at https://www.williamsnd.com/Meetings.
For trusted resources about COVID-19, and additional updates from Williams County, please visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Communications/COVID-19.