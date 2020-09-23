The Williams County Board of Commissioners and Williston City Commission are holding a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23 to discuss the increase in COVID-19 numbers.
Governor Doug Burgum on Wednesday listed Williams County as "High Risk Yellow," with Klug stating that if the county were to go into Orange status, businesses would have to close and gatherings would be limited to 10 people or less.
Klug stated that we are not at that point yet, but that the city would be canceling special event permits and alcohol permits issued through the city, and would not be issuing more until the county's numbers decrease.
"We are trying to stay out of orange," Klug told the Williston Herald. "We have canceled all the special events, we have notified the people that have events; we're not going to issue anything else until we can get back to a more moderate level."
Klug said the city was drafting an emergency declaration, which should be acted on at the joint City and County Commission meeting this afternoon. He added that the meeting would address cancellation of events hosted by City entities, such as the Downtowners Association and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. While Klug said the City had no control over other outside events, he strongly encouraged those hosting them to be mindful and continue to follow safety protocols set forth by the Department of Health, including the wearing of masks.
"I think this emergency declaration this afternoon will take care of the buildings within the City of Williston; that's including the fairground buildings and the ARC and some of those other buildings we really don't have control over. But if we say that there's no liquor or catering involved in these buildings, that should limit what gatherings there can be."