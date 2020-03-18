In an effort to protect employees and the public from possible exposure to COVID-19, all Williams County buildings will be closed to the public beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, until further notice. A status update will be provided at noon on March 27.
To ensure the continuity of county government services, employees will remain working and will be able to assist citizens by phone or email. Phone numbers and email addresses can be found at williamsnd.com and will be posted on building doors. On a case-by-case basis, departments will work with citizens if access to a building is necessary.
Buildings that will close include:
- Williams County Courthouse
- Williams County Law Enforcement Center
- Williams County Administration Building and Williston DMV
- Broadway Commons
- North Star Human Service Zone (Williams County Social Services)
- Upper Missouri District Health Unit
- Northwest Youth Assessment Center
- Williams County Highway Complex
Although Williams County buildings will be closed to the public, Boards and Commissions will strive to continue holding public meetings, but virtual participation is highly encouraged as physical meeting space capacity may be limited. Updates to meetings can be found at https://www.williamsnd.com/Meetings.