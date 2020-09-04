When flood waters are rising, those who care about their community know it’s time to turn out and fill a million and one sandbags to save their community.
Now, Gov. Doug Burgum said, is that time.
North Dakota’s daily positive rate has exceeded the 5 percent threshold, which puts it in the yellow zone according to the White House's weekly report, and lands it on the watch lists of some states when it comes to travel. The number of its active cases are hitting daily new highs, a trend Burgum acknowledged is likely to be reinforced with students back in school.
Indeed, Williston Public School District No. 1 has already reported COVID-19 cases. And a coronavirus case at the courthouse also recently stopped a trial from proceeding.
Lockdown is not the answer anyone wants, Burgum said, but things are moving in the wrong direction. For that reason, the governor is raising the risk profile for eight counties, including Williams, to yellow or moderate risk.
The change was based on 14-day rolling averages for active cases per 10,000 people, tests performed and percent positive rates.
The other counties whose risk levels increased include Barnes, Benson, Burleigh, Grand Forks, McLean, Morton and Stark. together, they are nearly two-thirds of the state's 2,437 active coronavirus cases.
Burgum likened the new status to a National Weather Service Warning, rather than watch, which generally means a big storm is imminent.
The warning should be viewed as a signal to the whole community, Burgum said, that things are moving in the wrong direction. It should underscore the need for continued vigilance when it comes to COVID-19 etiquette, particularly if people want to keep businesses and schools open.
“Let’s remember that our students have given up a lot – missed classes, canceled sports and graduations – and so have our long-term care residents in terms of lost visits with their loved ones," Burgum said. "The goal all along has been to protect the most vulnerable and keep things open – to save lives and livelihoods – and we need everyone to be in the fight and be responsible. We truly are in this together.”
Businesses do not necessarily need to start doing anything other than what the state has already been calling for, Burgum added.
“Let’s be smart about the situations we are putting our customers and our family members in,” he said.
The change in risk level is associated with more stringent state recommendations to slow the risk of COVID-19. Among these, a yellow status means occupancy at restaurants should move from 75 percent to 50, and the cap on large gatherings is halved to 250 attendees or 50 percent occupancy, whichever is smaller.
These recommendations are to go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Yet, however important they are, the suggested guidelines will remain recommendations, Burgum said.
“We are all in this together and we need to work together,” Burgum said. “These aren’t laws, these aren’t mandates. No one is forced to require this.”
Burgum pointed out that when the flood waters rose in the 80s no particular law mandated that thousands of people show up to fill sandbags or come out to save their communities.
“People did it and nobody said this is impinging on our freedom,” he said. “They did it because they want to save their community. There is the same opportunity here to reframe this. If you are socially conscious about wanting to help your community or your state, or if you have elderly loved ones, or you don’t have them but know those who do. Here is an opportunity to step up and do your part.”
With Labor Day ahead, Burgum said he is also recommending that students stay on campus with their cohorts, and not risk traveling. Those who do travel back home, or elsewhere, should take precautions to protect loved ones who may be vulnerable.
“If you have grandparents and you’ve been on campus where we know there are more cases, please use caution if you are going home to help with harvest or something like that,” Burgum said. “Make sure you are being North Dakota smart and protecting those around you.”
In addition to moving some counties up to moderate risk, Burgum also moved some counties down in risk to blue, which he described as "normal."
That doesn’t mean those counties should necessarily relax when it comes to hygiene and social distancing — or wearing masks when social distancing is impossible.
“You should always be on alert, because weather in North Dakota can change rapidly,” Burgum said. “But the forecast looks good.”
Most counties, meanwhile, stayed in the green, including Cass County. Burgum said counties in the green should consider themselves in a watch situation.
Just as the weather service watch means there is the potential for thunderstorms and hail, green in his risk scale means there is COVID in the area.
“You gotta be paying attention, because these things can take off quickly,” he said.
North Dakota reported 1,838 new coronavirus cases this week, bringing it to 2,437 active cases. There were 11 deaths and 969 recoveries.
With 36,305 total tests, that put the seven-day positivity rate at 5.1 percent.
Hospitalizations remain low at 68, Burgum acknowledged, but that figure is a lagging indicator, he added.
Burgum said the entire Midwest is seeing a rise in cases, and North Dakota is part of a trend, being led right now by South Dakota, where, the Sturgis motorcycle rally recently gathered several thousand people together. North Dakota has identified at least 21 cases related to the rally.
Burgum noted that in Louisiana after Mardi Gras, and in other states that had large gatherings in the thousands, the first cases were generally young people, whose risk is lower. But cases among older, more vulnerable Americans soon followed, Burgum added, and that’s what he hopes to avoid.
“We have seen these trends in other states and what they led to, and it is not a place we wanna go,” he said.
Other actions on Thursday included the appointment of Dr. Paul Mariana as interim state health officer. Mariana has been associate chief of staff for education at the Fargo VA Health Care System since 2015. He has a medical degree from Poland, and completed his residency at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences, where he served as chief resident.
Burgum also signed two executive orders. One will allow qualified applicants wanting to practice dentistry in North Dakota to complete their patient-based clinical competency on mannequins instead of live patients, to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. The other allows interim substitute teachers to remain in the classroom for more than 10 consecutive days.