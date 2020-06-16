Williams County Commissioners have adjusted the rates for children placed in the Youth Assessment Center from $150 to $300. That makes the fee equal to that charged for other counties served by the program, which is now under the North Star Human Service Zone.
Eighty-nine percent of placements in this program are for Williams County youths.
Commissioners also approved hiring an additional three people for the Youth Assessment Center. Marsha Hughes, director of the Center, said the three will assist with meeting new cleaning standards that are required of congregate living facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as assist with supervision of children at the facility.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the facility is now being sanitized every couple of hours. It has seven restrooms that need to be cleaned multiple times per day, along with various common use areas that must be cleaned often as well.
Social distancing guidelines also mean spacing children out more, which requires additional people for supervision. And there also needs to be someone available to do temperature checks for people entering the facility.
The expenses for the additional people will be tracked for eventual COVID-19 reimbursement.
The Youth Assessment Center was not the only department with additional hires related to COVID-19. Commissioners also approved an additional security technician for the Sheriff’s Department. Expenses for that position will be tracked for potential COVID-19 reimbursement as well.
On other matters Commissioners:
• Approved a motion to begin accepting township applications for frost law money. The applications will be reviewed at the Aug. 1 Commission meeting.
• Approved a temporary transmission line for Mountrail Williams Electric Coorperative on County Road 12. It will serve the Aurora Wind Farm, until Mountrail can complete a permanent transmission line. In the event of any road construction in that area, Mountrail agrees to move the temporary line at their own expense.
• Heard updates on road work in the county. Work is ongoing on County Road 8 and County Road 19. A permit is expected soon for County Road 9, and paving will start mid-July for County Road 10.
• Approved a motion designating Friday, June 17, as Jim Ryen Thank You Day. Ryen is having a retirement party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Broadway Commons Memorial Room, located at 205 E Broadway Street. The public is invited to attend.
• Directed Special Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout to negotiate for more money in relation to hosting the DMV office. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is so far not close to breaking even.
• Approved an addendum to the joint powers agreement with the Park board that allows access to a shared mechanic and to the county attorney. A new joint powers agreement with the Water Board is still pending.
• Denied an abatement request from Williston Fox Run, an RV park with about 305 spaces, which had requested a reduction in property taxes from $4.13 million to 2.5 million. Williston denied a similar request from Fox Run.
• Discussed vacancies for Districts 3 and 4 of the Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission. A seat in District 2 will also be opening up in July.
• Reappointed Tom Wheeler to the reorganization board, and Kristi Gutierrez to the joint library board. Williams County Commissioners also again appointed themselves to serve on the Parks Board, a long-standing tradition.