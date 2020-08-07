Voters in Williams County will have the option to vote by mail or in person at one of two polling places for November’s election.
Williams County Commissioners approved a second polling place in addition to the usual polling place at the Williston ARC. The second location that county commissioners approved is at the Tioga Community Center. That one will also need approval from the Tioga City Commission.
“Anyone from anywhere will be able to vote at either location,” Williams County Presiding Commissioner Steven Kemp said. “It’s not precinct dependent, it is wide open.”
Each of the two polling locations will have two additional workers who will be dedicated to cleaning after each person votes, Kemp added.
“After a person comes in and sits down and votes, a cleaner will come in and sanitize that,” Kemp said. “Our end goal is to make it as easy as possible for anyone capable and legal of voting to get out and vote.”
Those who are in vulnerable populations and don’t want to vote in person still have the option to vote by mail, Kemp added.
Williams County has purchased four more secure ballot boxes, which will be located in Tioga, Grenora, Ray, and Trenton, in addition to the box already in Williston for people to deposit ballot applications and/or ballots.
“People don’t need any excuse to vote by mail,” Kemp added. “That changed a decade or more ago.”
Kemp said he did not understand why this method of voting, which has been in use for decades, has suddenly become controversial.
“There’s no legitimate reason to not allow mail-in voting,” he said. “We have done it for decades. There is no option for fraud. It works really well.”
In the June primary, North Dakota did send out some ballot applications to individuals who did not qualify or were deceased, but those were only applications, Kemp said, not actual ballots.
The state used the widest dataset possible, wanting to ensure they did not miss anyone eligible to vote. That meant some applications went to unqualified individuals, but that was done knowing that individual counties do have records that allow them to ensure ballots go out only to qualified voters.
Williams County had 4,658 absentee ballots in the June primary, which Williams County Auditor Beth Innis has previously said was among higher participation rates than average.
With the pandemic putting those who are older or who have underlying health conditions at higher risk for adverse, even fatal, outcomes from COVID-19, Kemp said there isn’t a better time for people to use the county’s already existing absentee voting option to cast their ballot in November.
“People should make sure to update their address if they have recently moved,” he said. “You can do that at the Secretary of State website, to make sure you have the correct address associated. That way they can verify your precinct and make sure you get the correct ballot for where you are located.”
More details about the November general election will be posted to the Williams County website, williamsnd.com as the election nears.