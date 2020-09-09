Williams County had the largest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with 67.

In all, there were 239 new cases confirmed Tuesday out of 3,167 tests, for a daily positive rate of 7.89%. In all, there are 2,220 active cases statewide.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,167 – Total Tests from Yesterday

511,730 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

239 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

14,110 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

7.89% – Daily Positivity Rate

2,220 – Total Active Cases

-44 Individuals from yesterday

164 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday

11,733 – Total recovered since pandemic began

53 – Currently Hospitalized

-10 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths

157 - total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Benson County – 1

Bowman County – 1

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 49

Cass County – 46

Eddy County - 3

Emmons County – 1

Foster County - 2

Grand Forks County – 4

Griggs County – 1

Hettinger County – 1

Logan County – 1

McKenzie County - 4

McLean County - 1

Morton County – 11

Renville County – 1

Richland County – 5

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County - 4

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 21

Stutsman County – 1

Walsh County - 1

Ward County – 8

Williams County – 67

