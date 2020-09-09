Williams County had the largest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with 67.
In all, there were 239 new cases confirmed Tuesday out of 3,167 tests, for a daily positive rate of 7.89%. In all, there are 2,220 active cases statewide.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,167 – Total Tests from Yesterday
511,730 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
239 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
14,110 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
7.89% – Daily Positivity Rate
2,220 – Total Active Cases
-44 Individuals from yesterday
164 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday
11,733 – Total recovered since pandemic began
53 – Currently Hospitalized
-10 individuals from yesterday
1 – New Deaths
157 - total deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Benson County – 1
Bowman County – 1
Burke County - 1
Burleigh County - 49
Cass County – 46
Eddy County - 3
Emmons County – 1
Foster County - 2
Grand Forks County – 4
Griggs County – 1
Hettinger County – 1
Logan County – 1
McKenzie County - 4
McLean County - 1
Morton County – 11
Renville County – 1
Richland County – 5
Rolette County – 3
Sargent County - 4
Sioux County - 1
Stark County – 21
Stutsman County – 1
Walsh County - 1
Ward County – 8
Williams County – 67