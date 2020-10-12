Williams County has 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to North Dakota’s daily coronavirus report. That brings the county’s total number of active cases to 277, a per capita rate of 78 cases per 10,000.
Williams County has had 1,458 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 236 of them in the last seven days.
The state reports nine people from Williams County have died. The most recent death reported by the state was a man in his 80s with underlying conditions on Oct. 7.
North Dakota reported 475 new coronavirus cases in all on Monday, Oct. 12, and 346 recoveries, bringing its total active case count to 4,546, an increase of 120 people from Sunday.
Six more people died and 158 are hospitalized.
By the numbers:
5,599 – Total Tests from Sunday, Oct. 11
717,732 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
475 – Positive Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 11
27,737 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.89% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,546 Total Active Cases
+120 Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 11
346 – Individuals Recovered from Sunday, Oct. 11 (243 with a recovery date of Sunday, Oct. 11****)
22,846 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
158 – Currently Hospitalized
+14 - Individuals from Sunday, Oct. 11
6 – New Deaths*** (345 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Individuals who died with COVID-19
• Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 50s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.