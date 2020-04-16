With schools across the state shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, teachers are mourning the separation from their students, who they have grown close to over the year. Staff at Wilkinson Elementary decided to follow many other schools' example and show their students that they miss them and support them the only way they can: with a parade.
"We're doing it for the kids." Wilkinson kindergarten paraprofessional Michelle Weckwerth told the Williston Herald. "We miss them, terribly. We don't like the empty hallways. We miss their smiling faces and hugs every day."
Weckworth organized the parade, with more than 20 vehicles taking part, decorated from top to bottom in streamers, balloons and message from the staff to students. The parade traveled about a one-mile radius from the school, complete with an escort from the Williston Fire Department. While they may not have been able to drive by every student's home, Weckworth said Wilkinson staff had something "very special" planned for the coming weeks for its students.
Wilkinson Secretary Karen Schiessl said that the parade was a way to show the students that they are missed,, and that their teachers are thinking of them.
"It's something the kids need to know," she said. "Even though they're stuck inside, they're not forgotten. They're thought about by their teachers and the staff all the time. I even miss putting band-aids on the kids and taking care of bloody noses! We just miss them."
Weckworth and Shiessl said they and the other staff at Wilkinson look forward to the day students can return to the school's hallways, filling it again with smiles, hugs and laughter.