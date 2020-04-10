Wick Communications, the parent company of the Williston Herald, has announced a $500,000 matching grant program to help local businesses market themselves during the ongoing pandemic.
The company, which owns 24 local newspapers in 11 states, is committed to making sure local businesses survive the difficult economic times they're facing, CEO Francis Wick said.
"The best thing we can do is stay focused and try to assist our clients as they try to weather this storm," he said. "The Wick Community Marketing Grants are way as a company to help local business that are willing to invest in themselves."
The grants are available to locally owned and operated businesses and non-profits in the communities Wick's news organizations serve. They can be used toward any type of marketing the property offers, from print and pre-printed inserts to digital marketing such as online advertising or social media marketing.
Businesses and non-profits can receive between $200 and $10,000 in matching funds, and the grants can be used in the three months after they are awarded.
Wick said he wanted to make sure that the entire organization was doing everything it could to assist local communities and local economies.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of the work our newsrooms are doing right now," he said. "This program is our response on the sales side to help local businesses get their message out."
The application for the grant is online at wickcommunications.com/community-grant/. If an organization is awarded a grant, a representative from their local publication will make contact within seven days.
Applications are being accepted through the end of May.
"These grants will provide added value and support to organizations that are willing to invest in themselves, and that's really important," Wick said.