Why Small Business Saturday is so important in 2020

Small Business Saturday is coming up on Nov. 28, and a recent piece by Dan Nordberg, the Small Business Administration’s National Director for Rural Affairs and Region VIII Administrator, shares why this year’s event is critical to the area’s local businesses.
Based in Denver, Nordberg oversees the agency’s programs and services in North Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Utah, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many businesses in the region and throughout the country, with those left behind having to find new solutions and outside-the-box ideas to try and keep their doors open. The following Op-Ed by Nordberg says why he feels 2020’s Small Business Saturday might be the most critical in history.
“Small Business Saturday is a relatively new American tradition,” Nordberg wrote. “While Black Friday has been an informal holiday for more than 60 years, it wasn’t until 2010 that the Saturday after Thanksgiving earned its official title, designating it as a day to shop local and support hometown retailers.”
Locally, the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce has been heavily promoting Small Business Saturday and encouraging people to shop locally. Chamber President Rachel Lordemann told the Williston Herald why this year’s Saturday is so important to regional businesses.
“This year it is more important than ever to support our small and locally owned businesses.” She said. “These businesses play a huge role in our economy, and when you shop local over 65 percent more of your dollar stays right here in our local community compared to shopping online! That means more businesses can remain open, more people can remain employed, more growth can happen, etc.”
She also highlighted the importance of staying safe while you shop.
“We encourage you to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and good sanitizing practices as you shop this holiday season to keep yourself and employees safe,” Lordemann said. “If you can not shop in person, visit your favorite small and locally owned businesses on social media to learn about delivery or curbside options, and remember that a like, follow, or social media share is also a great way to support these businesses!”
Member Relations Manager Rochelle Villa added that keeping holiday shopping dollars local is important to keeping stores open in the region amid the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s important to support our local businesses to keep the community and the economy moving forward in a positive way.” she explained. “Small Business Saturday and other initiatives like this are vital for small and local businesses this year because of everything going on. One of our biggest concerns is keeping Williston open, and so Small Business Saturday is very important for our community this year more so than any other year because a lot of businesses really need that community support right now.”
In his piece, Nordberg also highlighted the fact many businesses are in trouble this year.
“In a year where businesses have faced profound challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Small Business Saturday may be more critical than ever before,” he said. “In fact, many locally owned retailers earn upwards of 50 percent of annual revenues during the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. As precautions have been taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many restaurants, retailers, and service businesses are concerned that benchmark will be hard to achieve.”
People can make a difference by choosing local businesses.
“As you celebrate the holidays this year – whether that is continuing with annual traditions or connecting with family and friends through a screen or phone call – remember to shop small,” Nordberg said. “Support your main street businesses online or in accordance with the guidelines in your community, order a family dinner from your favorite local restaurant, and encourage your family and friends to do the same. Small business owners are true hometown heroes and they deserve our appreciation.”
Visit www.willistonchamber.com or www.facebook.com/willistonchamber to see what businesses are participating in Small Business Saturday.