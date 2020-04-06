On Friday, April 3, the stadium lights at Legends Field, located on the campus of Williston High School, were turned on from 7 to 9 p.m.
The purpose of the light display, as explained by Williston High School principal Jason Germundson, was to show community support as schools all across the United States remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a huge outpouring of support, it was a symbol of hope and assurance that the students are in our hearts and on our minds," Germundson told the Williston Herald via email.
In addition to WHS, other schools within the state such as Bismarck St. Mary's and Shiloh Christian also participated by activating stadium lights in their respective sporting venues. Williston activities director David Mieure states the idea was brought to the school's attention by student services director Wyndy McGinley, who noticed the Minnesota State High School League was taking part in the event.
"During a time when sports are indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19, school districts across North Dakota turned on their stadium lights to symbolize hope and assurance toward student-athletes, coaches, and communities," Mieure wrote in an email to the Herald. "We wanted to let our student-athletes, coaching staffs and Williston families know that they are in our hearts and on our minds."
Meanwhile, Germundson states that while plans have not yet been made to organize another light show at Legends Field, the Williston principal did not rule out another similar event in the near future.
"We want to reassure students that even though we are not together, the teachers, principals, janitors, paras and food service workers are all thinking of them, and we can’t wait until we can all be back in school," Germundson added.