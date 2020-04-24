As the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate, communities across the country have stepped up to help where they can. Here in Williston, help is coming from an unexpected place, but is providing a vital resource to those on the front lines.
District 1’s tech departments for Williston High School and Bakken Elementary had been using 3D printers in their classes for several years, but never have the printers been used to create something so small and simple, yet potentially lifesaving. The printers are being utilized to create plastic visors, which when combined with a clear plastic guard creates a face shield to to give the wearer an extra layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19. Greg Larson, Director for High School Technology, said that both machines at WHS and Bakken have been running to create the visors, which look like headbands that the guard clips in to.
Larson said he was contacted through Gateway to Science, who made a request for 24 visors, which would go to CHI Health at Home. Larson said the school’s printers can print two of the headbands at a time, taking around an hour and forty minutes. Larson said the current crisis has really shined a light on the versatility of 3D printing technology, as many lifesaving devices, such as respirator valves, have been printed quickly and inexpensively to help combat the coronavirus spread.
Larson and Matt Bartenhagen, Director of IT Operations for the district, said they would continue to print the headbands as long as requests come in, and were even looking into another design that might be a bit more effective.
Additionally, the pair are exploring designs for a stress-relief band that would relieve the pressure caused by elastic bands for those wearing masks.
Larson said the sky is the limit in terms of what can be created with the printers, and that he and Bartenhagen would take any suggestions for needed PPE equipment that could be printed.