While North Dakota has listed Williams County in the yellow zone, the White House Coronavirus task force has been listing it in the red since July 26, based on reports sent weekly to Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.
The Williston Herald has obtained copies of the reports for the lsat three weeks, as well as for the week of Aug. 30, which is when the state hit both the red zone for number of cases, and the yellow zone for positivity rate.
Williams County and Williston, meanwhile, hit the red zone according to the White House report on Sept. 6, though it remains in North Dakota’s “yellow” or moderate risk zone.
With the red zone come a number of recommendations from the White House. These include requiring masks for entry to retail outlets, restrictions on group activities to 10 people or less, restrictions on crowded bars, and several others.
North Dakota’s “Smart Restart” plan, meanwhile, lists a cap of 250 people for gatherings in the moderate level, where Williams County is listed by the state. However, even that is not a restriction. It, along with mask-wearing, are “strongly” recommended but remain optional.
Asked why the White House recommendations are not being required, particularly in counties listed as red by the White House, the governor’s spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Williston Herald that the White House report is just one of many sources for recommendations that the governor is considering and that he is taking “targeted measures” accordingly.
Nowatzki listed these targeted measures as:
• Conducting weekly testing of our long-term care and congregate living facilities to protect those most vulnerable (VP3)
• Utilizing our universities for testing, with plans to install a Hologic Panther at UND and working with NDSU’s Veterinary Lab to validate specimens and do 3:1 pooling.
• Having 100 students from UND and NDSU assisting with investigations and contact tracing.
• In collaboration with NDSU, DEQ and NDDoH, wastewater testing research is underway in three largest metro areas: Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck.
• Continuing to adjust coronavirus risk levels for highly affected counties.
Upper Missouri District Executive Officer Javayne Oyloe said they have recently begun receiving the White House reports from the Governor’s office, and that they have been told they will receive them regularly.
As far as recommendations, Oyloe indicated that UMDH is following the state’s lead on that.
“The restrictions listed in the Smart Restart guide is what the state is following,” she said. “The Governor’s map shows Williams County in the yellow, that guidance is what is being followed by local leaders, long term care, businesses and schools. From the beginning the message from Upper Missouri District Health Unit and our partners has been to wash your hands, distance at least 6 feet, wear a mask if you are unable to distance yourself 6 feet, limit the size of gatherings and stay home if you’re sick. We are grateful for the partnership we have with local media for sharing our prevention message.”
Oyloe said she has also been having discussions with the North Dakota Department of Health interim health officer Dr. Paul Mariani to discuss the county’s efforts.
“Over the past few months UMDHU has been meeting with city and county leaders, healthcare partners, emergency managers, and other community leaders to discuss the pandemic as needed,” she said. “The group wants businesses and schools to stay open and not overwhelm our healthcare, so we continue with our original message of following precautions to minimize infection. We are coordinating schedules to meet to address local needs.”
Williams County Commissioner Steve Kemp, meanwhile, indicated he is following the lead of UMDH when it comes to what coronavirus measures to implement, and said he plans to attend the next task force meeting.
I would just like to participate and learn everything I can from the group and help where I can help,” he said.
Kemp added that the governor’s office has been helpful so far.
“We appreciate everything the Governor is doing and we will follow his lead,” he said. “I would like to encourage the public to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines. I am no expert, therefore I am just doing my part by following their guidelines. Just like driving on the right side of the road, wearing my seatbelt, and following rules, if I need to wear a mask to save from infecting someone else, that is not a lot to ask from me therefore I will.”