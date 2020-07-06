Seventy first-year medical students, members of the Doctor of Medicine Class of 2024, begin their journey this week to become physicians at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences.
Medical students’ first week is dedicated to an overview and the building of foundational principles, including an introduction to UND’s nationally recognized, four-year, patient-centered learning curriculum where biomedical and clinical sciences are taught in the context of an interdisciplinary educational setting. Special emphasis is placed on students’ new roles and expectations of them as health professionals.
Traditionally, the first week concludes with the White Coat Ceremony, where students gather as a group with SMHS administrators and their families to receive their first white coats, the physician’s traditional garment, which have been donated to students by the North Dakota Medical Association. Given the ongoing physical distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, though, this year’s “ceremony” will be conducted virtually, with students reciting the Oath of Hippocrates, a vow physicians have been taking for more than 2,000 years to uphold basic ethical principles of the medical profession, over an online meeting platform. They will receive their white coats at a later time.
The 34 women and 36 men, more than half of whom are from North Dakota, come to medical school with experience in an array of fields, including: athletic training, biology, chemistry, kinesiology, mechanical engineering, microbiology, neuroscience, physics, psychology, and zoology. Many of these first-year students already hold advanced degrees, including master’s degrees in public health and biomedical sciences and one doctoral degree in physiology.
“The donning of the white coat symbolizes the very special social contract that exists between society and health care providers,” added Joshua Wynne, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H., vice president for Health Affairs at UND and dean of the School of Medicine & Health Sciences. “Although much has changed in medicine since I was a medical student years ago, one thing that has not changed—thankfully—is that sacred relationship between doctor and patient. The white coat remains a tangible symbol of the trust that patients bestow in their doctors. And the White Coat Ceremony, whether in person or virtual, is a reminder that this trust must be earned—and re-earned—each and every day by every health care provider.”