As the nation- and worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to lead to event cancellations and business closures, people are curious about what they should do to prevent the spread of the illness.
We asked Daphne Clark with the Upper Missouri Health District Unit about testing for COVID-19 and what people need to know.
Who should get tested?
Clark said anyone with the common symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should contact a local health care provider. They can discuss their symptoms with the provider and, if their symptoms match those of COVID-19, the provider can order a test.
"That's when they would be tested," she said.
Are there enough tests?
One question people have asked is whether they can even get a test, because of the limited number of tests available. Clark said the supply of tests is improving.
Individual providers can order testing now, and do so for people who show possible symptoms or might have been exposed to the illness.
"As we go along, the ability to test should keep increasing," Clark said.
How many people have been tested?
As of Tuesday, March 17, North Dakota had tested 223 people, with 220 negative results. The North Dakota Department of Health is no longer tracking the number of pending tests because health care providers no longer need permission to send their COVID-19 tests to the Public Health Laboratory.
Nationwide, more than 25,000 had been tested as of Monday.
What should I do if I'm sick?
There is no evidence of community transmission in North Dakota as of yet, but public health officials are asking people to be cautious when they feel sick.
If their symptoms line up with those of COVID-19, then they should call a health care provider for advice or to see about testing. They shouldn't, however, just go to a doctor's office of emergency room without calling first.
If you have a medical emergency, you should call 911.
Clark said that whether you think you have COVID-19 or some other illness, if you feel sick you should stay home. She said she understands that can be difficult.
"At this point, we really need people to say: 'I'm sick. I'm staying home,'" Clark said.