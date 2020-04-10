A field hospital is being set up inside the University of Mary Field House in Bismarck, according to reports from the Bismarck Tribune, but the location of any field hospital or hospitals for northwestern North Dakota remains a mystery.
Gov. Doug Burgum has mentioned that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified 10 locations across the state that could be used for field hospitals during live-steamed teleconferences on COVID-19 efforts. Field hospitals would be used if the state’s own surge capacity is exceeded. However, questions about where these field hospitals would be in the West have so far all been met with the same response.
“It is the intent of North Dakota’s Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota National Guard to finalize the entire hospital surge plan for ND before releasing to the public,” the latest emailed statement sent on Thursday, April 9 read. “Governor Burgum will share the complete model backed by reliable data at a future press briefing.”
The locations of field hospitals are just one of a series of unanswered questions about plans for COVID-19 care in the West.
Statewide, Gov. Doug Burgum has said the state’s 55 hospitals could have at least 2,600 hospital beds available for COVID-19 care between them.
In Tier 1, or existing capacity, the state has 2,098 beds, according to the Joint Information Center. The maximum number of beds in Tier 2, which Burgum has said would be hospital-led but state-assisted, could surge to 4,759 beds, if the state can push the additional equipment, supplies and personnel required for that to these hospitals.
These numbers assume that every facility will cancel elective surgeries and open every possible space. They also include beds at the VA Hospital in Fargo, and the two Indian Health Service Hospitals in Bottineau and New Town.
To gain personnel, Burgum has opened a Workforce Coordination Center to try and recruit additional personnel. It’s available online at Job Services ND, which is located at https://www.jobsnd.com.
Burgum has said several times now that he doesn’t believe the state will need to use any standup hospitals, or what he refers to as Tier 3 capacity. Burgum instead wants to grow the state’s health care surge capacity, or Tier 2, to the point field hospitals won’t be needed.
“Our goal is to make sure we’re keeping our citizens out of that,” Burgum said in a recent teleconference on COVID-19 efforts. “That is not where we want to be caring for our citizens in the state.”
If any field hospitals are used, Burgum suggested they would likely be step-down facilities.
How many of these surge capacity beds Burgum has mentioned are available in Williams and McKenzie Counties remains unclear. The Williston Herald has asked, but these questions have all been referred by area hospitals to the state’s Joint Information Center.
CHI St. Alexius Williston is a critical access hospital, licensed for just 25 beds prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Here’s their response to questions about surge capacity:
“Our providers and staff are trained and educated on the very latest information – for their safety and the safety of our patients. We are working on our own surge capacity plan, and have communicated our available beds to the NDDoH,” Dubi Cummings, director of marketing for CHI in Williston, said. “In regards to the use of other facilities for COVID-19 victims who need hospital care would be operationalized through the NDDoH, not through our facility. Guidelines for care continue to change, at times hourly, and we are on top of it – our command center works daily with hospitals across CommonSpirit Health, state and local health departments as well as the governor’s office to make sure we are all on the same page.”
The Joint Information Center, meanwhile, would not say how many beds are available in Williams County under Tier 2 or Tier 3, only, once again, that a plan would be released at a future, unspecified date.
As far as PPE in the state, which is also a component of surge planning, a question about how many N95 masks the state had requested from FEMA did net an answer. Although not to the original question.
Instead, the Joint Information Center listed the state as having 973,700 N95 masks in a state stockpile, and 108,476 in hospital inventory as of April 5, along with details of other PPE on hand, including:
Surgical Masks: 1,815,850 state, 160,518 hospital cache
Face Shield/Goggles: 17,992 state, 7,977 hospital
Gowns: 675,850 state, 28,723 hospital
Gloves: 1,724,400, Survey Incomplete
Clarification of these numbers was requested as to how and whether this reflects supplies that were delivered to hospital facilities recently. The Joint Information Center was also asked how much protective equipment was delivered to Williams County, and they were again asked again how many items had been requested from FEMA. There was no reply.
The email listing protective equipment also included a number for ventilators on hand in the state, another crucial component of surge planning for the most serious COVID-19 cases. There are 18 ventilators in the state cache, and 411 in hospital stock.
One media question at a news conference viewed by more than 9,000 people suggested the number of ventilators in Williams County is just 13, and zero in McKenzie County.
A Google search did find a North Dakota Health Department map of ventilators by county, which listed 13 for Williams County and none for McKenzie County. That link is located at https://www.health.nd.gov/map-ventilators-county.
However, that map also only shows a total of 286 total ventilators in the state, which is considerably below what the Joint Information Center listed. It was unclear when the map was created and whether it is up to date.
The Williston Herald asked Daphne Clark, a representative of Upper Missouri Health District, if she could confirm that Williams County has just 13 ventilators. She said she had not talked to any media about that and referred the question to the state’s Joint Information Center.
The response from them was the same as before.
“North Dakota’s Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota National Guard continue to work on the hospital surge plan for North Dakota,” their response said. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have completed their assessment of alternate medical facilities within the state. Governor Burgum will release the final plan at a future press briefing. Until then, we cannot release details regarding ventilator numbers, hospital bed numbers, or tier 2 and tier 3 response.”