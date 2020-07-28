As negotiations are getting started over a U.S. Senate GOP proposal for expanded pandemic relief for Americans, members of the North Dakota congressional delegation have started to weigh in.
Here's what they had to say.
Sen. John Hoeven
“This HEALS Act assistance we secured for farmers and ranchers will help to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on farm country,” said Hoeven. “Between the new direct funding and the CCC commitment, USDA will provide $34 billion to producers. At the same time, we are working through the Agriculture Appropriations Committee to ensure there is enough additional CCC authority for the regular Farm Bill programs. I am hopeful that we can pass this much-needed relief for producers in a timely way.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer
“Senate Republicans are putting forward a reasonable proposal with several positive provisions as we head to the negotiating table with our Democratic colleagues. I am glad to see the concept of streamlined Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness for small businesses is included, but I am disappointed in the proposal’s deference to the bureaucracy. The bipartisan bill Senator Menendez and I put forward, with support from 23 of our colleagues, would remove the excessive red tape and bureaucratic requirements placed on small businesses while still ensuring they are held accountable. I hope to see the Paycheck Protection Small Business Forgiveness Act included in the final package.”