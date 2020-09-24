What do those colors mean, anyway? Understanding North Dakota's COVID-19 guidelines

The scale North Dakota is using to show the spread of COVID-19 uses colors and words to signify risk levels, but it also includes what guidelines people should follow and precautions they should take.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Gov. Doug Burgum said Williams County was one of the counties in North Dakota that would qualify for the orange, or high-risk category because of the daily positive test rate approaching 10 percent. He said he didn't want to change the risk level, though, because of the impact it might have on businesses. Here are what the guidelines for each risk level are.
|Gating criteria
|Critical risk/Red
|High risk/Orange
|Moderate risk/Yellow
|Low risk/Green
|New normal/Blue
|Active Cases/10K (14 Day Rolling Average)
|Over 40
|30-39
|20-29
|10-19
|Under 10
|Total tests/10K (14 Day Rolling Average)
|Under 20
|21-30
|31-40
|41-45
|Over 46
|14 Day Rolling Average Percent Positive Tests
|Over 15%
|10-14.99%
|5-9.99%
|2-4.99%
|Under 2%
At the critical risk level, essentially everything apart from essential services would close, and as the risk levels decrease, more things would open.
Here are some of the guidelines for the high and moderate risk levels.
Restaurants, Bars, & Food Service: High risk guidelines call for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery only, with no dine-in service. At the moderate risk level, dine-in is allowed at 50% capacity.
Retail (includes grocery and convenience stores, and pharmacies): At the high risk level, non-essential businesses are closed. They can consider re-opening at the moderate risk level. In both cases, employers exercise extreme caution, with employees working remotely when possible. Restrict unnecessary visitors from entering.
Hotel, Tourism, & Accommodations: At the high risk level, there would be limited operations, with the recommendation to cancel gatherings of any size where social distancing cannot be maintained. At the moderate risk level, capacity is limited to 50 percent or a maximum of 250.
Events & Gatherings: At the high risk level, gatherings of 10 or fewer are allowed when social distancing precautions can be met. Cancel gatherings of any size where social distancing cannot be maintained. Extreme caution is still recommended at the moderate risk level, with events limited to 50 percent of the facility's occupancy and a maximum of 250.
Personal Care Services: At the high risk level, personal care services are closed. They can consider reopening at the moderate risk level with strict hygiene standards.
Fitness Centers/Gyms and sporting events: At the high risk level, Fitness centers and gyms, Indoor/outdoor sporting events and pools are closed. All can consider reopening in at the moderate risk level with a focus on hygiene and social distancing.