The Western Dakota Association announced scheduling changes Wednesday that will affect Williston High School and Watford City High School fall sports.
These modified schedules, which are intended to reduce health risks and stem the spread of COVID-19, mainly involve limiting contact with East Region schools. This does not mean the fall athletic season is canceled.
The scheduling changes affect football, volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving, boys tennis and girls golf.
Football
All Class AAA non-conference games with East Region teams are canceled. Class AA schools will continue with its schedules as planned.
Postseason playoffs remain in place for now, however, according to a news release sent out Wednesday morning, other changes to schedules may be added as needed.
Williston High School falls under Class AAA, and Watford High Schools is Class AA.
Volleyball
In-season tournaments for varsity and sub-varsity teams have been canceled.
The WDA will conduct its current schedule plan. Postseason tournaments remain in place for now.
Boys’ Soccer
Non-conference matches with the East Region are canceled.
The WDA will conduct a double round robin schedule for its teams. Postseason tournaments remain in place for now.
Cross Country (Boys/Girls)
A modified schedule will be in place for the regular season which includes limiting all invitational meets to six teams or less. The postseason meets remain in place for now.
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
A modified schedule will be in place for the regular season which includes limiting all invitational meets to six teams or less. The postseason meets remain in place for now.
Boys’ Tennis
Non-conference matches with the East Region are canceled as well as any in-season invitational tournaments. The WDA will conduct a double round robin schedule for its teams. Postseason tournaments remain in place for now.
Girls’ Golf
The annual crossover tournament with the East Region is canceled. All other regular season conference tournaments remain scheduled. The postseason meets remain in place for now.
More information
Matt Mullally, the director of sports information for WDA, said the ultimate goal aside from ensuring the safety of those involved, is to give student athletes the chance to still participate in their activity and proceed with postseason play.
That is why the athletic directors in the WDA modified schedules at their schools to take out unnecessary risks such as playing at non conference tournaments, Mullally said.
School activity schedules for WDA members are available at westerndakotaassociation.org or by going to wdasports.org.