Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Williston had been hoping to announce a major big box retailer building at the city’s old airport, as well as bringing a third air carrier to the city.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented at 1 Million Cups in Williston, sharing how the ongoing pandemic has impacted our local economy, and what Economic Development is doing in response.
Wenko started off by saying that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state very quickly, and he spent around a week at the beginning simply talking to all the businesses his office worked with, from oil and gas to small business. Wenko said he tried to gauge how the businesses were feeling and what issues they anticipated as a result of COVID-19.
“The biggest thing we took from those calls was that they were very appreciative that we reached out and showed that we cared for what they were going through,” Wenko said.
Wenko said he commended the Department of Commerce for their quick work in creating an online resource at ndresponse.gov, saying the site had a wealth of resources he was able to direct people to. Wenko said once information about the CARES Act stimulus package began to emerge, he worked with Small Business Development Director Keith Olson to organize a meeting with various lenders to discuss how best to address the needs of their clients. Once the price of oil dropped, Wenko said, it became imperative to work with oil and gas industry leaders to assess the situation and determine its impact.
“I can tell you this, we went through all that, and we’re coming out on the other end,” Wenko said. “I think we’re going to see a delayed reaction. I think numbers are going to get worse as we get in to July before we start coming out of the hole on this thing, specifically with the oil and gas industry, it’s going to be a pretty tough summer for them.”
In terms of retail business, Wenko said leaders across the state were assuming they would lose around 25 percent of their restaurant and retail sectors due to closures, but that he did not feel Williston’s numbers would be as high. One of the disheartening elements from the COVID-19 concerns related to the future of the Williston Square.
“We were coming up on an exciting summer,” he explained. “When we were planning our Economic Development week, we had some big announcements. We were six months into the planning of a purchase agreement for 40 acres of retail at the old Williston airport that included a big box store that would have been announced the first week in May. That deal never got signed. It’s not dead, but it’s on hold.”
He added there were also discussions of a potential third air carrier coming to the area this fall, but those talks have paused as well. Wenko said some of the positives coming from the Williston Square development would be space for retail, health care, housing and commercial development. From a STAR Fund perspective, Wenko said there would be a significant decrease in the amount of projects the STAR Fund would be able to fund, but that businesses would continue moving forward, and Economic Development would be there to assist any business looking to open.
“Where I think STAR Fund will cut back is maybe some of the side projects that were quality of life,” he explained. “Things like the box wraps and things like that. Although they’re great projects, they might not get 100 percent funding, but they might get 25 percent. so we’re going to cut back in that area, but the low-interest loans and matches, we’re going to stay as aggressive as we can with the businesses.”
Wenko said he was glad that infrastructure projects, especially those around Williston Square, were still on track, as their completion will help bring interested parties back to the table. It’s not the most ideal situation, Wenko added, but he said he remains optimistic, as the state has not been hit as hard as others in terms of the pandemic. Wenko pointed out that Williston is not unique in terms of their current issues, as the pandemic has had similar effects across the globe.
“I tell everyone ‘just remain optimistic,’” he said. “I’m an optimistic guy, and I’m not just being optimistic in being fake about it, I really think we’re going to be fine. We’re going to get rolling back again, we’ll get the economy back open, we’ll get the oil and gas prices back up. It may not happen this year, but it’s going to happen eventually and it’ll be a great story to tell down the road: where were you when the whole world shut down?”