• North Dakota provided drive-up testing in Fargo over the weekend. Hundreds turned out for the event, which offered eight stations at the Fargodome parking lot. The testing focused first on close contacts with positive patients and essential workers, followed by anyone with symptoms. Thereafter, the testing was opened up to anyone. Officials estimated 1,100 tests were administered at the event.
• The Doosan Bobcat plant in Gwinner, North Dakota’s largest manufacturer, shut its doors for one day to undergo deep cleaning after an employee reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The worker and one other person who had direct contact with the worker were both asked to remain home and self isolate or quarantine.
• Montana began a phased re-opening Sunday, allowing its stay-home directive for individuals to expire and allowing churches to operate with reduced capacity and strict social distancing between non-household members. A directive for non-essential businesses was set to expire Monday except for restaurants, bars, and similar businesses, which won’t expire until May 4. Schools may reopen May 7 for in classroom delivery, but are not required to do so. Guidelines have been issued for each sector. Quarantine orders for travelers arriving in Montana from another state or country, meanwhile, are to continue through the end of the emergency, and restrictions on foreclosures, evictions and disconnections of service will continue through May 24 for the general public, and through the end of the emergency for vulnerable populations. Rental assistance programs will continue through the duration of the emergency. The results will be monitored, and restrictions may be re-implemented if needed. The complete plan is online at https://bit.ly/2y3rM9W.
• The USDA delivered interim guidance to meat-packing plants Monday, to help them fight the spread of coronavirus disease while continuing to operate and keep the nation’s food supply moving. The guidance is voluntary, and essentially repeats advice that was already in the CDC’s guidance, including screening workers for signs of early symptoms, properly using PPE and setting up communal work environments so that social distancing can still be achieved.
• The Paycheck Protection Program, created by the CARES Act, resumed on Monday, April 27, with an additional $310 billion in funding to support small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business owners are supposed to be able to access the program by working with their lender to apply.
• Firefighters and other first responders can apply for up to $100 million from FEMA for personal protective equipment beginning April 28 through the FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant — Covid19 Supplemental Program. The funding was part of the CARES Act. The deadline for applications is May 15. More information is online at https://www.fema.gov/welcome-assistance-firefighters-grant-program.
• Homeowners and renters struggling to pay utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, which provides funds for home heating costs. The regular heating assistance program ends May 31, but LIHEAP includes a year-round emergency crisis program. The emergency program can assist with unpaid heating costs incurred up to 90 days before the date a household applies for help.LIHEAP also offers help with improved weatherization for qualifying households. Apply online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html. Anyone who needs help completing and submitting an application, can contact Community Options at 800-823-2417 ext. 140.