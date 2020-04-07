We can make a difference together, even if we aren’t in the same location
While we are approaching a cold and blustery weekend, today feels like there is a breath of spring in the air.
During these challenging times, taking a step back, even if just for a moment, to reflect on the good and positive can make a difference. Our day-to-day is often overwhelming and unpredictable, but know that you are not alone, and there is hope in that.
Reach out to a colleague or peer you haven’t seen since spring break and find out how they are doing. I guarantee it will be time well spent.
While much unknown surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic, there is cause for hope in knowing so many everyday heroes continue to make a difference for us all.
It is this sense of optimism that I wanted to focus on today.
As I have said many times and will continue to, Williston State College is open for business. While the normal bustle of campus is absent, I can assure you there is plenty going on at WSC.
Construction continues on Stevens Hall and across campus so that beautiful and modern remodeled spaces will welcome each of you back to campus when that time comes.
All students and instructors are working hard to complete the Spring 2020 semester in a virtual environment. I applaud each of you for taking this in stride and proving that the power of education is not restricted to a physical classroom.
Student Affairs staff is busy completing graduation audits for our sophomores who plan to move on from WSC next month and welcoming new Tetons to our community through Virtual Advising days.
Last week, we had 3 successful virtual registration days and we plan to continue this practice in April and May, with face-to-face registration activities planned for June and July.
For our Tetons who plan to return to WSC in Fall 2020, we are here for you. If you have questions, we will answer. We are ready to help you with advising and registration, financial aid, housing and meal plans, and more.
Regardless of where you call home, if the past several weeks has taught us anything, it is the importance of family, friends, and loved ones. I consider all of you family and I hope you will continue to be part of the Teton Community as we hope and plan for better days. Even if apart, together we can make a difference.
Be smart, be healthy, and be safe!
John Miller
Williston
Editor’s note: Miller is president of Williston State College. This letter was adapted from a message to the campus community.