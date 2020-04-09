The pandemic we’re living through has changed so much in just a few months, and the news business is no different.
Things are chaotic and unsure, and that’s true for every business and every person right now. Our mission has always been clear, though.
We inform the local community and we offer businesses a way to reach their customers. That mission is more important now than ever.
If you haven’t visited willistonherald.com lately, we use our digital platform to put out updates seven days a week to keep the community up to date on COVID-19 and a whole host of other stories. We’re using our app — available for Android and iOS — to push out important updates as they happen.
We’ve also made all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic available for free on our site. The information we’re putting out is essential to the safety of the community, and we want to make sure anyone can access it.
For the last several weeks, we have closed the office to walk-in customers. We’re doing that to comply with nationwide social distancing recommendations, which help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect both you and our staff.
We’ve also trimmed the hours that our office is open. For the time being, our hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Our reporters are now working from home, but if you need to reach one of them, their contact information is available on our site or you can email our editor, Jamie Kelly, at editor@willistonherald.com.
We’re seeing firsthand the difficulties local businesses are facing right now. Business owners and employees have to deal with drastically reduced demand and new ways to interact with other people.
We know some people are struggling out there and we want to help however we can. We’ve just launched a community grant program.
Wick Communications, the family-owned newspaper chain that owns the Williston Herald, is offering $500,000 in matching grants to help local businesses market themselves. We have more information about that online at wickcommunications.com/community-grant/.
This is a scary time, but we’re committed to the community. We will get through this together.
If you find value in the work we’re doing, I’d ask you to consider subscribing and supporting the journalism we’re producing.
If you have questions or concerns about our coverage or anything else, you can always reach me by email at publisher@willistonherald.com or by phone at 701-572-2165.