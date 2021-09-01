CHI St. Alexius in Williston hit the airwaves at a statewide press conference on North Dakota’s COVID-19 situation. The hospital has 10 cases of COVID-19 right now, two more than at the last peak, and those cases are in a younger demographic than before, according to Chief Medical Officer Cary Ward for CHI’s Midwest Division.
Ward noted that CHI has 10 hospitals spread across North Dakota, giving them a statewide perspective on how COVID-19 is progressing in different regions.
“Our largest numbers are in our western hospitals in Williston and Dickinson, and then also in Bismarck,” he said. “And I think Williston tells a really important story.”
Vaccination rates in Williams County are around 30 percent, Ward noted, and that has allowed COVID-19 to continue ramping up in the west. At the end of July, Williston had about 24 active COVID-19 cases, Ward said, but that has jumped in August to around 135 active cases.
“The important thing is, in Williston, 50 percent of the patients — actually more than 50 percent of the patients hospitalized are COVID positive. The age ranges from 14 to 68,” he said. “The important point I want to make is, 100 percent of these patients are unvaccinated. We’ve heard this term before, but this really feels like an epidemic of the unvaccinated.”
Previously, when someone was hospitalized with COVID-19, people would wonder what the medical history was, Ward added. Were they overweight, did they have diabetes, what was the underlying condition? That’s changed.
“Now, often the only risk factor is that they have not had the vaccine,” Ward said. “We are seeing perfectly healthy patients in their 20s and 30s come in, requiring hospitalization. In Dickinson, we have six patients now. Some as young as in their 30s.”
Vaccine hesitancy is something Ward hopes people will reconsider, and he was not alone. All of the hospital officials participating in Wednesday’s press conference, who represent North Dakota’s five major hospitals, said much the same.
“It’s been shown over 400 million doses, it’s exceedingly safe and very effective,” Essentia Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter said.
Misinformation has led some individuals astray, Ward suggested. The antidote, he suggested, is a simple and honest conversation with one’s own health care provider, who can help individuals sort through what information is actual and factual and what information is misleading, or quite simply fake.
“Talk to your doctors or nurses or pharmacists and others in health care who are looking at this data — your state officials, state healthcare leaders,” he suggested. “And please really pay close attention to the vast majority of the information, the valid information, showing that these vaccines are extremely safe, extremely effective — more than 90 percent effective — even against this variant (for preventing hospitalization and death).”
North Dakota’s coronavirus cases have risen sharply of late, jumping by 500 cases on Monday, which includes cases from over the weekend, and adding another 188 new active cases on Tuesday. Hospitalizations, and then deaths, tend to lag those figures, Gov. Doug Burgum pointed out, as he shared graphs that suggest the latest coronavirus surge is potentially steeper than the last one in November, when the state hit a peak of more than 10,000 active cases.
This time, the cases are largely being seen in a younger demographic. And the surge is also coming at a time when COVID-19 cases are straining health care capacity elsewhere in the country. This means North Dakota hospitals cannot likely pull health care staff from other regions of the country to meaningfully staff more beds, Burgum pointed out, in answer to a question about whether Field Hospitals are likely.
“Last year, labor was able to move from the south in the summer to the north in the fall, and that helped us get through our crunch,” he said.
Without appropriate support staff, Field Hospitals would be offering beds with little to no real medical care.
Burgum also said the low vaccination rates in the state mean the risk of a health care shortage is very real. He joined doctors on the call, pleading with the public to reconsider if they haven’t yet gotten vaccinated.
“We know that COVID is evolving,” Burgum said. “We know that COVID for some people results in serious illness, and even mortality. And so again, it’s not about what government says, it’s about what people do.”
What people do will ultimately determine the outcome of the pandemic not just for for themselves but for their friends and family.
Officials with North Dakota’s largest hospitals all outlined similar situations. They described declining transfers from other hospitals seeking higher levels of care, and said they are often near the ceiling of health care capacity for a wide range of illnesses, not just COVID-19.
“We think it’s important for people to know that across the state and in our hospitals, we’ve stood up our ethics committees again,” President and CEO of Sanford Health Micheal Lebeau said. “We’re preparing to make difficult decisions like we had to last time. Those decisions include who gets the next bed, who gets the next ventilator, and how many patients can you truly take care of with limited number of staff.”
LeBeau said North Dakota’s health care professionals deserve thanks for the role they’re playing on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We have about 500 additional shifts that have been picked up over the last week,” he said. “That’s a personal sacrifice that our frontline staffs make and each of our hospitals have these folks who are spending the majority of their waking hours at the hospital to care for folks. So we think it’s important for people to continue to step up. We’re asking everybody to get out and get vaccinated and take care of themselves.”
The doctors on the call also highlighted questionable cures for COVID-19. In particular, the recent trend where people are self-medicating with Ivermectin, a horse dewormer.
The drug is meant for animals and has had zero testing on humans, State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbe pointed out.
“If you think something could be helpful, why don’t you go and communicate or talk with your medical provider?” he said. “They are the trusted source of information, and they can tell you what would be best in your situation, as well as for a specific ailment or a specific COVID infection that you might have contracted.”
Dr. Jeffrey Sather echoed that sentiment when it comes to untested Ivermectin use on humans.
“It kind of bends my mind to think of the number of people that don’t want to get a vaccine because it is not yet FDA approved, but they go off and grab all these treatments that aren’t regulated whatsoever and are putting them in their body, and also going off and buying something that’s for a cow or their horse and using it,” Trinity Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Jeffrey Sather said. “There are certainly reliable sources out there, and if you want to find information on a particular item, you can find it. I can find all kinds of information about the world being flat if I go look for it. But look for a reliable source. A trusted source of information that’s been vetted through experts.”