Being cooped up during quarantine can drive someone a little crazy and being creative to stay entertained gets more difficult as time goes on. In this new existence of uncertainty and isolation, it’s the perfect time to brush off that old musical instrument from school and brush up on some music. Fortunately there are many online answers to get the cobwebs off and the music flowing.
For the traditionally trained musician, there are many different ways to get sheet music for free online. Free-scores.com has a giant selection of sheet music for many instruments from accordion to violin and many chorus and solo voice pieces. From Mozart to Gershwin to Ungar, all sorts of genres and time periods are available too. Musescore.com is a similar site with a few less instruments and different music selections, all for free.
Everyone learns differently and some people don’t learn to play instruments with lessons and sheet music. For those self-taught musicians of Williston, there are many different video lessons online to watch and learn. For piano and keyboard, Karen Ramirez’s channel on Youtube has multiple lessons on how to play by ear quickly. Her proven method has been used by over half a million flowers and includes famous performers. Subsequently, Pianote channel on Youtube has many lessons from beginner to expert including the option of learning to read sheet music after learning by ear.
For those who remember how to play still and want to share with their friends during social distancing, there are a number of good quality free recording programs available online. For those who only want to capture and share their music without video, Audacity is a super user friendly program that can record multiple overlapping tracks so you can record a solo song or be the whole band yourself. Some people have more of a stage presence but phones don’t have very good microphones. Movavi Screen capture has a simple free version of their program that allows you to fine-tune your sound based on your surroundings to make the sound more lifelike.
No matter your instrument and no matter your skill level, there is a way to make practicing and learning fun and a way to share with your friends and family during social distancing.