This is going to be the year for gardening. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, and the unusual sight of empty store shelves, learning to grow a personal garden will be a convenience everyone will appreciate.
With the extra wet summer last year and the lack of recession in the water table, this will be the year for fruits and veggies that drink up more water. These include things like cantaloupe, honeydew, corn, gourds and cucumbers. Remember to keep cucumbers downwind and as far as possible from other ground covering fruits and veggies as they could cross pollinate.
Something else to consider with the extra wet ground is the depletion of nutrients. Rain and snow will take vital nutrients from the garden as they flow towards the river. However nutrients can be replaced by hand. Bone meal, an organic additive to soil, is made from crushed or steamed animal bones. It returns phosphorus slowly over time to your soil to strengthen the roots of slow growing plants. This should be added to the soil as soon as the ground is clear of snow, long before the ground is tilled. Be sure to follow the garden size directions available on the back of the bag.
Another effective organic additive is blood meal, derived from the blood animals. It acts as a slow release nitrogen supplement. It should be added immediately before tilling. This helps with chlorophyll and cell development which makes the plants greener and healthier and able to utilize the extra water available therefore avoiding root rot.
Anyone can garden with the right knowledge and very few tools. It will be a satisfaction and a comfort to know there is food available right outside the door.