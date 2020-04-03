Walmart announced that in response to ongoing COVID-19 fears, the company will begin limiting the number of customers allowed inside the store.
A statement from Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, of Walmart, explains the company’s decision, and how the new policy will function.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Smith’s statement reads. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines. We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control, which has created some confusion regarding shopping.”
Smith said the following addition procedures would be put into place to further help prevent the spread of the virus, while still allowing patrons the ability to shop.
Regulating Store Entry
Effective Saturday, April 4, Walmart will limit the number of customers allowed in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
To manage this restriction, associates at stores will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store, especially before it opens in the morning.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “one-out-one-in” basis.
Shopping Inside the Store
Walmart will also institute one-way movement through its aisles next week in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates. Smith said the company expects this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.
Additionally, the company will continue to put signage inside stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing, especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, Smith said Walmart’s leaders and operations teams continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers to consider how to best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus.