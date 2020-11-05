The Salvation Army says concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic may be the cause behind shortfalls in volunteer registrations, which could affect fundraising efforts.
Three programs are particularly affected: the Christmas toy distribution, food shelf grocery distribution, and the annual Red Kettle bell-ringing initiative.
For the Salvation Army, the pandemic has led to unprecedented increases in demand for services. Across the United States, the Salvation Army has reported a 155 percent increase in the number of people served since March. While demand for services has gone up, volunteer registrations have been reduced due to COVID concerns, and will likely mean significant decreases in funds raised through the bell ringing campaign.
“This year’s pandemic has affected everyone in ways we never imagined, and that includes the Salvation Army,” said Lt. Col. Dan Jennings, commander of the Northern Division, which includes Minnesota and North Dakota. “Increased demand for services and a reduction in volunteer numbers is creating enormous challenges for us.”
Kettle volunteer registrations have gone down by just over 30 percent, prompting the organization to reach out to their communities for assistance. Williston is no different, with the local Salvation Army also feeling the strain.
"We've been seeing additional people coming for assistance, and one of the big things that we could really use help with is our Red Kettle campaign," Capt. Joseph Irvine told the Williston Herald. "It won't be too much longer before we'll be out at the kettles ringing bells, and we always need additional coverage for that. The more coverage we can get, the better it will be for our fundraising and that'll put us in a better position to continue to help serve the community into the coming year."
Aside from the Red Kettles, Irvine said volunteers are still needed inside the facility as well, helping with food distribution and the current Coats for Kids campaign. The holiday season is the Salvation Army's busiest season, he said, when volunteers are essential for many programs.
Concerns about the spread of COVID may still make some wary of volunteering, but the Salvation Army said they take those concerns seriously, and are doing their part to keep their workers, volunteers and clients safe.
“We fully understand the concerns people are having about volunteering,” said Haley Nelson, Salvation Army director of volunteer relations. “We want everyone to know that masks, distancing, sanitizing and gloves, when needed, are standard protocol for all volunteers.”
Those interested in volunteering should visit SalvationArmyNorth.org/volunteer for more information or contact Capt. Rachel Irvine or Capt. Joseph Irvine at 701-572- 2921. Volunteers can register for the Red Kettle program at registertoring.com, where than can view available times and locations.