The Williston Fire Department has extended their virtual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser for another month.
The annual fundraiser, which brings in money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, moved to online-only this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The goal this year is $10,000.
Originally, the fundraiser was set to end Saturday, Oct. 31. The WFD has extended it through the entire month of November, as well.
To support the WFD's fundraising efforts, visit https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/5691