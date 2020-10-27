vftb-MDA-Instagram
The Williston Fire Department has extended their virtual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser for another month.

The annual fundraiser, which brings in money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, moved to online-only this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The goal this year is $10,000.

Originally, the fundraiser was set to end Saturday, Oct. 31. The WFD has extended it through the entire month of November, as well.

To support the WFD's fundraising efforts, visit https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/5691

