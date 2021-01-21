The Upper Missouri Health District Unit announced Thursday, Jan. 21, that vaccine doses are now available for those 65 years old and older with two or more high risk medical conditions as defined by the CDC.
The vaccine will be available at clinics will be in Crosby, Stanley, Parshall, Plaza, Watford City and Williston. The doses available are extremely limited and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
"We are asking that people remain patient as doses come into our area in limited supply," a news release announcing the doses' arrival said. "Our offices and other providers will be receiving additional doses in the next few weeks."
The following groups are eligible to sign up for a vaccination: Those 65 and older with two or more high-risk medical conditions, those 75 and older and anyone eligible during Phase 1A who have not yet been vaccinated.
Registration for a vaccine dose is online at https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. The link works best in Firefox of Chrome. People who don't have internet access are encouraged to reach out to friends or family for assistance.
The Williston Library and the Williston Senior Center and are also willing to help you get registered online. Masks are required at the vaccine clinic.
Patients are asked to stay for 15 minutes after receiving vaccine. Once the clinic slots are filled the clinic will be closed.
UMDHU continues to ask the communities we serve for understanding during this process as we and other partners have no control over the amount of vaccine coming in. We encourage people to continue checking our website for information, monitor local media and our social media on who is being vaccinated when.
While vaccinations are starting to become available this is not the time to let down our guard. Please continue frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.umdhu.org